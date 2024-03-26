“How Can A Man Win?” – Ugezu Ugezu Reacts To Bobrisky Being Named Best Dressed Female

Ugezu J Ugezu, a popular filmmaker and performer, has speculated on why transwoman Bobrisky was named Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere.

It should be noted Bobrisky won the Best Dressed Female award at the “Beast of Two Worlds” film premiere, which also featured a number of other nicely dressed female stars, and subsequently he received a cheque of one million naira.

In response, Ugezu Ugezu stated that many people in the country have lost it because how can a man win the Best Dressed Female award at an event organised by humans.

He went on to say that this is a slap in the face of women who work hard every day to improve their lives.

READ MORE: Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law Berates Tunde Ednut For Interfering In Their Family Matter

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote,

“So many people have lost it. HOW CAN A MAN WIN THE PRICE FOR “THE BEST DRESSED FEMALE” IN AN EVENT ORGANIZED BY HUMAN BEINGS? Is this sincerely not a slap on the faces of our women who are working hard everyday to be the best of themselves? Sometimes, I pause and ponder, where are we headed in this country? No be government do this one oooo. Na we just dey mumu dey insult our country.”

SEE POST: