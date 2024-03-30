How I Sacrificed Relationships, Social Life For My Career — Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and actress, has revealed that she had to make some certain sacrifices in order to advance her career.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Nlewedim, who was disqualified from Bbn, disclosed that for three years she had to sacrifice her personal and social life, involving her friends who felt she neglected them.

While speaking, she said,

“For the past three years, I sacrificed my personal and social life. Even some friends were upset with me that I was not hanging out with them, because I am always busy. I have had to sacrifice relationships as well.”

On how she handles negative social media comments, Nlewedim said,

“As a human being, I have my good and bad moments. Sometimes, I could be in such a good mood that even if someone insults me, I would let it slide. In the past, I used to single out scapegoats. But, I am tired of doing that, so I just ignore them now.”

When asked about the projects she is working on, she said,

“I have some businesses, including real estate. I have some shortlet apartments, as well as a skincare business, which I will expand into a spa. I also have some movies coming out; and one of them is titled, ‘The Devil is a Liar’.”