How Olamide Saved My Life By Instructing Me To Leave The Girlfriend I Had When I Became Star – Asake

Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, revealed in an interview that he was told to break up with his girlfriend after becoming famous by his boss, Olamide.

According to Asake, he had a girlfriend before becoming famous, and when he received his large music payment, he was so happy that he told her.

The musician went on to say that he told her exactly how much he made and chose to gift her with N2M from it.

Asake revealed that he was startled that his partner turned down the N2M, claiming that it is insufficient in comparison to how much he earned after receiving his large payment.

The artist went on to say that he was concerned because the lady came from a poor background and he didn’t expect such attitude from her.

Asake further said that he informed Olamide about it, and he encouraged him to leave the girl and give it to his mother.

The singer stated that he handed his mother the N2M, and she has established herself with a large provision store and no longer calls him for financial assistance.

In his words;

“When I made my first big pay check from music, I was so happy that I shared the news with my girlfriend. I gave her full details of how much I made and the next day, I gave her 2 million naira as a gift.

To my surprise, she turned it down saying 2 Million was too small compared to how much I had made. I was abit worried coz this girl is from a humble background and I never imagined her to be like that.

I explained the situation to Olamide and he advised me to leave the girl, he also instructed me to send the 2 Million Naira to my mom.

I’m glad I did coz my mom was able to make good use of the money and open a big provision store. My mom doesn’t call me for financial issues anymore coz she’s doing just fine…”