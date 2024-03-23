Bella Okagbue, a BBNaija star, has advised Nigerian parents on the need to hustle for their children’s well-being.

The reality TV celebrity stated on the microblogging site X, that 99% of Nigerians are only thinking about hyping and making money from other people’s wealth without taking into account its source.

She stated that it is quite distressing that a person’s wealth is the primary determinant of their social status, and that it appears that working illegally has become widespread in this day and age.

Bella claimed she does not want to raise her children in a culture where it is customary to marry someone who cannot produce proof of their income.

She advised parents to put in a lot of work so that their children would marry for love and not for money.

Most importantly, teach children to be satisfied so that they won’t ignore problems when they arise.

She tweeted,

“99% of Nigerians don’t care about how you make your money. They just want to hype you and tap into your wealth without caring about your source of income. It even feels like doing an illegal job is normalised in this day and age. You’d be seen as important in the society if you are rich and it’s quite sad cause I don’t want to bring up my kids in such an environment where they think it’s okay to hurt people to get there or it’s okay to marry people that you cannot account for their source of income. Hustle o, so you can give your kids the best life so your kids can marry for love and not for hunger so in their own world they would never be able to relate to certain lifestyle or associate with certain people. Most importantly, teach them contentment so when it’s not all rosy, they’d never look the wrong way.”