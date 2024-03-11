Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and former presidential candidate, has continued to express his support for President Tinubu.

Taking to Instagram to publish a picture of himself wearing an outfit with the President’s photo, he stated that the country is not in the best of shape right now, but he believes everything will be fine.

He remarked that he believes everything will be great and trusts the President and his ability to fix the country. As such, he would continue to pray for him to succeed.

Yul declared his full support for President Tinubu, stating that there will be no leave or transfer of his support for him.

Sharing the picture, he captioned,

“Our country is not in the best situation at the moment.

But all will be well.

I believe everything will be fine.

I believe in President Tinubu. @officialasiwajubat

I believe he has the capacity to fix Nigeria and I’ll keep praying for him to succeed.

He has my support, 100%.

No leave no transfer.

God bless Nigeria”.

SEE POST: