“I Can Never Be In Relationship With Celebrity” – Bbnaija Doyin

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, also known as Doyin, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has stated that she will never date a fellow celebrity.

The reality star revealed that she has always dated men in the corporate sector and does not see herself dating anyone in the spotlight.

Doyin said in a recent interview with Hip TV that she has been with her present lover for about a decade.

While speaking, she said,

“I don’t see myself dating somebody in the limelight. All my life, I’ve always dated men in the corporate world. Those are the men I met; maybe it is because of what my life was like before. I have known my current partner for like 10 years.

“I don’t just see myself dating someone in the limelight. I don’t want my family out there. Let me be out there. But I want to go back home to some sanity. I’m submissive to my partner even now that we are not married. I believe that two people cannot lead a successful relationship. They will clash. One person has to be more agreeable. That’s why I keep saying a woman’s most important job is choosing the right man to lead her.”