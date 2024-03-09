“I Can Never Run After Any Politician, They Don’t worth It” – Yemi Solade

Yemi Solade, a Nollywood actor, stated that he will never advocate for any politician in Nigeria because they are not worth it.

In a recent interview, Solade stated that he used to campaign for politicians until he applied knowledge and stopped doing so.

The renowned actor highlighted that politicians should be running after actors, not the other way round.

According to the thespian, the majority of these politicians have a career and merely come to politics to play games.

In a Yoruba speech, Yemi Solade claimed that he doesn’t lick the feet of politicians and that the only thing they know how to do is sleep with their actresses.

“You can never see me campaigning or supporting any politician. They are not worth it. I used to do it in the past until I applied wisdom and advised myself. They are the ones that should be running after us, not the other way round. I don’t lick the feet of any of them. The only thing they know how to do is to be sleeping with our actresses,” he said in parts.

