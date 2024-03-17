“I Cannot Date Jobless Girl” – Ruger Spills

Famous Nigerian musician Michael Adebayo Olayinka, well known as Ruger, has stated that he cannot be romantically involved with an unemployed girl.

He made the statement while speaking with media personalities Moet Abebe and Tolanibaj on the Bahd & Boujee podcast.

Ruger stated that he is always interested in bringing his partner on a tour and has done so once with her for a month.

When questioned why he didn’t take her for the entire six-month tour, he stated that she works and that he cannot date an unemployed girl.

Ruger, on the other hand, refused to answer the interviewers’ questions regarding the balance in his bank account.

In his words,

“I will take my girl on tour with me though, we went on a one month tour because she has work that she’s doing, I no dey date jobless girl, even though I’m making more money than my girl, I can also date someone that’s making more money than me”

See some comments on his post,

Theonlypaulmolly queried: “Nobody wants a jobless girl. Who una wan live them for? Ladies I hope you can see what men want and don’t want stop deceiving yourself”

FortuneVandera said: “See as dem wan use style size the guy networth 😂😂”

Folayinka noted: “See as dem dey use style bill the boy 😭”