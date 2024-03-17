I Can’t Count Number Of People I’ve Killed – Terrorist Discloses

A notorious terrorist recently arrested by vigilantes in North-Western part of Nigeria, Mohammed Dikko Radda, has said that he cannot recall the number of people he has killed.

The terrorist hails from Jajjaye, a village in Katsina State, Information Nigeria learnt.

In a video posted via X by counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the terrorist said he doesn’t look back to count numbers of casualties whenever he his shooting his victims.

“My name is Mohammed Dikko Radda, from Jajjaye village in Katsina state. I used an AK47 rifle during operations.

“Actually, I can’t remember whether I’ve killed or how many people I have killed because once I shoot, I don’t look back to see whether the victims are dead or not.

“I’ve participated in a couple of kidnap operations in about two communities. I can remember attacking Bargaji and Sabon Gari communities,” the terrorist confessed.