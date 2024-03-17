“I Can’t Date Someone Obsessed With Bbnaija Reality Show” – Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson, a prominent Nollywood actor, has opened up about the types of women he can’t date.

The ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ artist declared that he cannot date a woman obsessed with the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Following his guest appearance on a recent episode of Kamsi Nnamani’s podcast, “On The Kouch With Kamsi,” Timini made this revelation.

He emphasised his view that everything should be done in moderation by adding that he cannot be with a woman who dances while holding a handkerchief.

In his words,

“When it comes to dating, I don’t care in terms of bodily endowments, but for face, I like to roll over when I wake up and look at something beautiful.

“I can’t date someone who is a Big Brother fan.That is a red flag. I mean, I watch Big Brother as well, I comment on it but you can’t be obsessed.

“Also I can’t date someone who is obsessed with dancing like dancing with a handkerchief and people cheering her like, ‘Go baby, go baby!’ I mean, I like everything done in moderation. So it’s a red flag if she is doing the most like dancing with a handkerchief [laughs].”

He continued by saying that although he can date a woman who lacks fashion sense, but he cannot date a woman who is a “bad kisser.”