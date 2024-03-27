I Delayed My Debut Album Because Of Tems – Tyla

Tyla, a Grammy-winning South African singer, revealed that she delayed submitting her debut album to her record label because of Nigerian superstar Tems.

She claimed she was preparing to submit the album to her record label when Tems supplied her vocals, and she told them to wait.

Speaking on MTV Live, Tyla described Tems as the “Queen” of African music.

She stated she’s been working on her debut record for over three years.

“I was about to submit the album then Tems sent her verse over and I was like wait, Tems just sent a song, I mean she’s the Queen,” Tyla said.