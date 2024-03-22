“I Didn’t Resign Despite Being Owed Salary At A Point In My Career” – VJ Adams Spills

Adams Ibrahim Adebola, often called VJ Adams, explained how he was owed salary for months in his career but continued to work nonetheless.

In an interview with Chude, the popular host said that he was not paid for eight months of work, despite he continued to work even after other presenters left.

VJ Adams remained silent when asked what the organization’s name was.

He stated that the labour must continue and that, because he enjoyed it, he was willing to comply.

He also added that he urged younger presenters who joined in to continue working without remuneration and apologised to them on the air since no one should work for free.

In his words:

“All other presenters resigned; they left. So there was a demand for the work to continue, and I was willing. I was working non-stop. I was showing up every day. No one should, though. At some point when other people, younger presenters, joined, and I think I’m gonna apologize to them now, I almost used because I was older and I was working to tell them to also continue working. That’s a terrible thing to do. I shouldn’t have.”

