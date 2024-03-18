“I Don Forgive Davido For Disrespecting Me” – Samklef Declares

Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef, has disclosed he has forgiven musician Davido for “disrespecting” him.

Recall Davido slammed the producer-turned-blogger after he shared a clip of him and his wife, Chioma with their twins leaving a hospital in Atlanta, USA last year.

His reaction irritated Samklef, who has subsequently trolled him on social media.

However, the veteran recently stated on his X account that he has forgiven Davido, emphasising that he believes he has learned his lesson.

He also advised other musicians not to try him again.

He tweeted, “Samklef love davido! I don forgive am for disrespecting me since and I believe say e don learn him lessons. Na my aburo noni. For this industry make nobody try Samklef again.”