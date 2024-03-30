I Don’t Know About Any Royalties Paid For ‘Huge Streaming’ Of Mohbad’s Songs After His Demise – Singer’s Mother Spills

Abosede, the mother of late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has made new claims.

The heartbroken mother alleged that the family received no profits from the widespread streaming of her son’s songs and albums following his death.

She made this revelation in an interview done by Saturday PUNCH.

According to her, none of Mohbad’s business associates had paid a visit to the family to discuss the money gained from his songs, owing to his massive posthumous popularity, which sent many of his songs to the top of the charts on various streaming platforms.

READ MORE: “My N120M BBNaija Money Is Still Intact” – Ilebaye Boasts

She said, “I don’t know anything about royalties. Naira Marley asked him (Mohbad) to attend shows, but he was scared. He called me, and I begged him, that the show was from Sam Larry. Nobody has talked to me about his royalties.”