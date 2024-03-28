“I Don’t Win Awards Because I Turn Down Sexual Advances” – Yemi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade, a Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, has spoken out about why she does not receive awards.

The singer stated that despite her clear success and recognition, she rarely wins awards in Nigeria because she refuses to accommodate organisers’ requests for sex with the promise of better opportunities.

She remarked she has no remorse about declining their offers because she still has her dignity and followers who admire her.

In her words,

“There was a time in the industry when everyone wanted to sleep with me and it was like, ‘Yemi, if you don’t do this, you won’t have that. Today men are the reason I don’t win awards in Nigeria,” WithInNigeria quoted her as saying.

“Going down with men was like a bridge I had to cross to get on some platforms, get some deals and even awards. When I made my decision never to engage in sexual activities for gains, lots of opportunities were automatically blocked for me.”

“Ask yourself why Yemi Alade who is the most viewed and most subscribed Nigerian female artiste on YouTube gets almost no recognition from award shows year after year. Even during twitter debates, no one mentions Yemi Alade as one of the biggest female artistes in Nigeria.

“They really blocked everything for me. But l’m glad coz l have my dignity, I have my life, l’m making cool cash and above all, I have fans who love me so much…”