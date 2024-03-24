“I Have So Much More For You To Be Mad At” – Naira Marley Tells Critics

Azeez Adeshina Fashola, a Nigerian street singer known as Naira Marley, has issued a defiant message to his critics.

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial artist reassured his ‘haters’ that he has much more to offer, asking them to brace themselves for what comes next.

He wrote, “Marlians 4 Life.”. “Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient.”

The statement came following a viral video of Naira Marley and socialite Sam Larry being subjected to a prayer session by an Imam.

In the video, the cleric is seen leading a prayer for the murderers of the late Mohbad, a former signee on Naira Marley’s label.

READ MORE: “Joseph Is My Problem, He Buried My Son Before His Demise” – Late Mohbad’s Mother Claims

Despite their silence during the prayer, the Imam insisted they shout “Amen,” and observations from their body language prompted reactions from netizens who speculated on their alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.