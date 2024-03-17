I Haven’t Received Any Salary Two Years Into My Tenure As Governor – Soludo Reveals

The Governor of Anambra, Chukwuma Soludo, revealed that he has not received any salary from the state since he assumed office two years ago.

It was gathered that the former Central Bank of Nigeria’s boss made the revelation on Sunday during the celebration of his two-year tenure at the International Convention Center, Awka.

Governor Soludo highlighted the lengths to which his administration has gone to cut costs, including his decision not to procure an official car for the First Lady of Anambra, who continues to use his personal vehicles.

He said: “Any governor that comes floods you with offers for borrowing and so on and so forth, but we decided for the first two years to demonstrate something, capacity to do more with less.

“And so far as has been said, for two years, despite receiving about 25 per cent in real terms or in dollar terms of what was in the past, we have chosen deliberately not to borrow.

“As I speak to you, I am not taking any salary, I am not paid any salary by Anambra State government. Even the First Lady of Anambra don’t have any official car, she still drives my personal vehicles.”