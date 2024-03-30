I Knew I Would Marry My Wife One Month Into Our Relationship – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Reveals

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a Nigerian media personality, has spoken openly about his relationship and marriage to his wife.

According to him, he knew he was going to marry his wife just a month after they met.

He stated in a recent interview with the podcast Menisms.

“I feel like my wife came at the right time because she came when things started picking up for me. I did see a few exes along the way but after my long-distance breakup, I didn’t get into anything committed until I met my wife because I wasn’t in the headspace for it. When work started I was intentional about building this thing and enjoying my life on the streets until it became serious. I didn’t have any moments where I was dating until my wife.

“I knew her 3 years before we became a thing and we were both in relationships. I was friends with her brother and we followed each other on Twitter. Then on Jan 1st 2014, I sent a ‘Happy New Year’ message. At this time I had been single for almost 2 years and she responded, and that’s how we started.

“She was in HR and from a quiet world. I was working at Ebony Life and the studio was in Calabar so I used to go there two times a month for six days each. At the time our relationship had just started so she didn’t get it initially. So it took a lot of explaining for her to understand. The interesting thing is a month into our relationship I knew we were going to get married. I don’t know what it was, but I think a lot of it was the conversations we were having,” he said.