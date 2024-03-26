‘I Know You’re Angry, I’ll Apologize Later’ – Tinubu To Media Houses Over Birthday Cancellation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, disclosed he will apologize to newspapers over the cancellation of any birthday plans for himself slated for March 29.

Tinubu said this while addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He acknowledged that newspapers that were expecting to make money from advertisements may have been hurt due to his warning to family, friends and well-wishers.

“I know they will be angry with me. But I will apologize to them later”, he said.

President Tinubu restated that such a birthday ceremony would be out of tune with the national mood, adding that he didn’t want government agencies to use public money to place congratulatory advertorials for him.