“I Made Dollar Fall With My Power, Abido Shaker” – Odumeje Spills

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere aka Odumeje, a well-known preacher, talked about being the only pastor to pull the dollar down using one of his powers, Abido Shaker.

The preacher made this observation while speaking to his church’s congregation during a ministration session.

He stated that he had sworn to utilise his power, the Abido shaker, to knock down the dollar, which was rapidly gaining value against the naira, and he has now fulfilled his promise.

Odumeje went on to say that no other preacher in Nigeria has been able to accomplish the same feat.

He stated that he will continue to bring it down, after which he will manage the presidential position.

In his words,

”I use abido shaker, when I’m saying powers I’m not a joker, google all my miracles I’m standing before this altar telling you that I’ll use power to stop dollar, I will start with dollar to bring it down with abido shaker and I performed it no pastor try that kind, and I’ll still handle the presidential seat of Nigeria, I have never said anything without perfecting it”

READ MORE: Reactions As May Edochie Responds To Query About Her Marital Status

See some reactions to his assertions,

nwaoke_ocha remarked: “E go shock Una say na only this man amongst all the pastors for naija go make heaven”

__tobe_ penned: “No pastor try that kind!!! Ride on pastor!! Next one na Dabush Kabash! That one fuel go drop to 30 Naira per liter 😤😤😤🤣”

nosakhare2024 wrote: “Nigerians expression when Dollar was $1450 one month ago: 😩😢😭😫

Nigerians expression when Dollar is $1450 Today: 😊☺️😌😗☺️

If you know you know 😂”

sasha_itota said: “This guy is making caricature of Christianity, he knows exactly what his doing, his just a clout chaser”

makanakiiil asked: “Hahaha… Our papa, why you no fit use gandugaganduza to correct your English???😂😂😂”

SEE POST: