“I Married My Wife As Virgin, She Once Complained I Wasn’t Satisfying Her In Bed” – Isreal DMW

Isreal DMW, Davido’s personal logistics manager, has stated that his wife once complained about his sexual abilities.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze about his failed marriage, he said he was taken aback when his virgin wife Sheila claimed he wasn’t satisfying her in bed.

In his words,

“I was shocked the day my wife Sheila Courage told me face to face that I was not knacking her well”.

Many were divided at his revelation; some said that Sheila wasn’t a decent wife, while others supported Shela’s freedom to enjoy herself sexually.

READ MORE: Nigerian Singer, Daddy Fresh Cries Out For Help Following Battle With Stroke

See some comments below…

My Extra Ordinary Kind Affection wrote, “Shey you said you married a virgin, that girl run you street

Mother Arewa wrote, “Isreal na mugu, to be a virgin no hard ooo

Krown Sunshine wrote, “You weren’t doing your job well as a man and you have the guts to say it out publicly, this man is dense”.

Hrykh wrote, “So a virgin is not supposed to know if she’s enjoying sex or not? E be like say u don drop ur sense.

Evakid BTC wrote, “She’s not a virgin, dem just scam you with period.

Richy Billy wrote, “She was never a good wife. Imagine terminating your marriage for no just reason

Lawless 001 wrote, “Shut up dis girl no be virgin dem scam u

SEE VIDEO: