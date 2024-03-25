“I Met My Wife Before I Became Rich” – Davido

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed new details about his marriage to Chioma Rowland.

In a recent interview, Davido said that he met Chioma before he became wealthy and famous.

According to him, if he hadn’t met Chioma at the time, it would have been difficult for him to get married now because he believes every woman wants him because of his wealth or status.

Davido claimed that he feels more joy knowing that his close circle is primarily made up of people who were with him before he became famous and wealthy.

In his words,

“I have a friend, anytime I am on the phone with my wife, he would say he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing.

I met my wife before I had money, but I was telling myself if I didn’t meet her before then and now I am single, and I meet a girl, it wouldn’t be the same. I would feel the lady is talking to me because I am Davido and I have money. My own success is when I see people around who were there when I had nothing and they see me now, that’s the feeling, not like when you blow up and start hanging out with a new set of people. You need to keep the people that were there with you since grinding”.