”I No Longer Smoke, Drink Alcohol” – Solid Star

Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, aka Solidstar, has revealed he has given up smoking and alcohol consumption.

The musician claimed to be well after appearing filthy and aimlessly strolling along the street in an unsettling video that his brother Joseph posted a few months back.

However, in an interview with Saturday Beats, Solid Star declared that he’s no longer addicted to such chemicals and no longer use them.

He said, “I am very well and healthy now. I have been out of hospital for four months now, but I am still taking my medication. I no longer smoke nor take alcohol. I keep everything plain now. I am doing very fine; working to make the world dance again with the good vibe I always bring. I have a studio at my place, and I am ready for my fans. I have been working tirelessly to ensure I present quality music, like I always do.”

The host asked the lessons he learnt during his ordeal, the ‘Omotena’ singer said, “I have learnt not to always be by myself, because communication is very important. I was always by myself, so I became depressed, and I started seeing people around me as enemies. I have learnt to love and be positive.”

When asked if he got support from his colleagues during his low moments, he said, “Yes, I received support from friends, colleagues, fans and family. As a matter of fact, their support made my stay at the hospital comforting, and I appreciate all of them for their support. If not for their support, I would have had a terrible stay at the hospital. But, I was able to pay my bills and eat good meals because of them.”