“I Pioneered Sound That Became Benchmark For Other Afrobeats Producers” – Sarz

Nigerian record producer Osabuohien Osaretin, often known as Sarz, has claimed that he pioneered the sound that has set the standard for other Afrobeat producers.

He claimed that Wizkid was the first to recognise his vision and voice.

Sarz stated in a video message uploaded on his Instagram page that no one was generating that type of sound before he collaborated with Wizkid on ‘Samba’.

READ MORE: Hardship: “Nothing Is Working” – Mayorkun Bemoans

He said, “I made a sound that became a benchmark for other Afrobeats producers to follow.

“I made a sound called ‘Samba.’ I remember no one was making anything like that at that time. I just wanted to do something that is African but at the same time the world in general understands. It was only Wizkid that saw the idea and knew exactly where I was coming from when I made Samba.”