“I Preach Help Always, But I Don’t Support Laziness Get Up And Hustle” – Pastor Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor turned pastor, has sent out a message to all sundry.

In an Instagram post, he stated that no one owes anyone anything and that the only money one is entitled to is that which they work for.

He remarked that people cannot sit in their houses and advise others how to spend their money.

Yul stated that while he preaches help on a regular basis, he does not condone laziness.

He urged such individuals to get up and hustle.

READ MORE: US YouTuber Kai Cenat Fulfils Pledge, Donates $2,800 For Erection Of New School In Lagos Slum

The preacher wrote,

“Nobody owes you anything. The only money you’re entitled to is the one you have worked for.

You can’t sit in your home & tell another person how to spend their money.

I preach help always, but I don’t support laziness.

Get up and hustle”.

SEE POST: