“I Received Death Threats From Davido’s Fans” – Tacha Akide

Natacha Anita Akide, aka Tacha, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has said that she received death threats from Davido fans after calling him out for liking a malicious post about her.

She revealed this during an open chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

In her words,

She said, “I received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve heard people said, ‘Na our 001 you wan use play? We go show you.’”

Tacha was a huge fan of Davido until their recent feud.

She made her entrance on Big Brother Naija with a tattoo of musician Davido on her chest, announcing to the world that she was an ardent follower of the artist.

However, in an interview last year, she revealed that she had removed the DMW boss’ tattoo from her body.

The reality personality explained that it was due to private matters.

SEE POST: