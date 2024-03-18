“I Regret Body-Shaming BNXN” – Ruger Says

Singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has admitted that he regretted body-shaming his colleague BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

It should be noted that the two musicians had a heated online feud over their albums, in 2022 during which things took a terrible turn.

Their disagreement became heated, and they allowed their emotions to flow.

They mocked each other’s musical efforts, used expletives to denigrate one another, and body-shamed themselves.

Ruger slammed BNXN’s song, calling him a ‘fatty bum bum’.

On the most recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which is co-hosted by actress Moet Abebe and reality personality Tolanibaj, Ruger, as a guest, expressed his contrition for his actions.

“I feel bad that I body shamed BNXN (Buju), I regret it,” he said.

Since Ruger left D’Prince’s Jonzing World and started his own record company, Blown Boy Entertainment, the two have officially ended their feud.

The duo recently released a collaboration song called ‘Romeo Must Die.’