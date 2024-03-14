“I Said Yes Again” — Sheila Courage Hints On Getting Engaged Amid Marital Drama

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW, is fortunate to have been given another opportunity to walk down the aisle during this season of proposals.

Overwhelmed by excitement, Sheila celebrated her wonderful news on Instagram.

Sheila’s previous marriage to Israel caused a great deal of publicity because of their failed union.

She married him merely because he was wealthy, according to Israel, not because she loved him.

He said that she had never been happy having intercourse with him, even though she was a virgin.

Despite his online tantrums, Sheila only answered briefly, reminding her supporters that she had already reimbursed the bride price he paid.

Ginika, Sheila’s best friend, also shared the good news on Instagram.

Her proposal came shortly after the two shared a video of themselves travelling outside of the country, and many believe this was where the event took place.

Taking to her Instagram story section, Sheila wrote,

“I said yes!!!!! Again 🥹🙏🏽”

See the post below.