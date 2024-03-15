“I Still Need More Checkups” – Francis Ngannou Reveals Following Defeat By Joshua

Francis Ngannou, a UFC fighter turned boxer, has revealed that he need extra tests following a brutal knockout by British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua last Saturday.

After stopping Ngannou in the first and opening part of the second round, Joshua prevailed in the bout.

It took emergency medical attention for the former UFC champion to recover consciousness.

In a recent conversation, the Cameroonian discussed his current health state and said that, although he feels well, he believe he should get checked out to see if there is anything he can do to improve his health.

He said,

“We move, but regardless I feel okay. I was quite surprised that I remember everything from that fight night and coming back to the locker room. Basically I was conscious right after and since then everything has been good, although (I) still need to run some medical work just in case.

“I feel healthy but for the longevity of the sport… we better check and find out if there’s anything that could be done to get better now… I still need more checkups”.