“I Want To Be One Of Afrobeats’ Leading Artistes” – Ayra Starr Spills

Ayra Starr, a Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, has expressed her aim to become one of the major Afrobeats musicians.

The 21-year-old added that she wants the genre to be the most popular in the globe.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, she said,

“My hope for Afrobeats is for it to be the biggest genre in the world. Because it deserves to be.

“Other genres of music are great, but there’s nothing like Afrobeat. Even the sad music makes you feel good. So, I want Afrobeats to be the biggest genre in the world and I would love to be one of the leading artists.”