Denrele Edun, a media celebrity, recalled his early struggles and ascent to popularity.

In an interview with Arise News TV, the TV personality disclosed that he once worked as a cage dancer.

He claimed to have danced for the African Shrine and done everything possible to hustle.

At the time, he was still in school and worked as a backup dancer for African Shrine on weekends.

Denrele also revealed that he danced with the Iroko band.

In retrospect, he said that May 21 would mark the start of his third decade in the entertainment industry, noting that he began his professional career in 1994.

READ MORE: “I Paved Way For Hype Women In Nigeria” – Phyna

While speaking, he said,

“I used to dance in the shrine. I used to be in the cage, yes, I used to be one of the cage dancers. I did everything to hustle at that time. And I was still in Unilag at that time. So I was a backup dancer every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the African Shrine and I was a cage dancer. Also, I used to dance for the Iroko band which was headlined by Dr Ola Balogun, one of the pioneers of filmmaking. Come May 21st I will be marking 3 decades in the Entertainment Industry. I started professionally in 1994, on a TV soap opera. My first paycheck was N150”.

SEE VIDEO: