“I Was Introduced To Hard Substance That Made Me Trek From Awoyaya To Oriental Hotel In Victoria Island” – Solidstar Spills

Joshua Iniyezo, also known as Solidstar, a Nigerian artist, has spoken out about his battle with drug addiction.

In an interview with The Honest Bunch podcast, he detailed how he entered the realm of hard substances in 2021.

According to the musician, he was introduced to ‘Ice’ by several young men, which had a negative impact on him.

Sharing his sad story, he claimed that after using the hard substance, it always made him to feel like a King, with a voice commanding him not to pay for items.

To make matters worse, he once trekked from Awoyaya on Lagos’ mainland to the Or!ental Hotel on the island.

In his words,

“A lot of things happened to me o, young boys come introduce me to this substance, Ice, this was three years back. This thing really do bad, as in the thing affect me a lot. This substance now, sometimes the thing go tell me say ‘you’re a king, you’re this, you’re that.’ E go tell me say I don be king, make I no dey pay stuff. Can you imagine say I waka from Awoyaya to Oriéntal Hotel!”.

