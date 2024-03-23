“I Was Professional Fashion Designer Before Stardom” – Portable Says

Habeeb Okikiola, often referred to as Portable, a controversial singer, has disclosed that he was into fashion design before becoming famous.

He stated that before his music made him famous, he worked as a professional fashion designer.

In the premiere episode of the Brooke Bailey Danfo Series, the 30-year-old talked about his passion for tailoring and fashion.

After travelling to Nigeria to interview Portable, Bailey, the Belgian DJ, was given a tour of the singer’s hometown of Sango Ota in Ogun State.

Portable led her to his fashion design studio, where he stated he learned it before getting into music.

He stated that despite his notoriety, he is still a fashion designer who “combines” the profession with his music career.

He said,

“I trained as a fashion designer. I am still a fashion designer, I am still doing it. That is what I learnt, that was my profession before I ventured into music,”

“Now I combine the both but I am taking the fashion side of things slow and steady. I love fashion designing, even entertainment is connected to fashion in some ways. So when you are doing music, you have to do fashion.”