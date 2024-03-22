I Was Sad When Olamide Unveiled Temmie Ovwasa As YBNL Princess – Singer Candy Bleakz Reveals

Blessing Akiode, also known as Candy Bleakz, a Nigerian fast-rising music sensation, has spoken about how she felt when rapper Olamide signed her colleague Temmie Ovwasa to his record label, YBNL.

Candy Bleakz claimed in an interview with ‘trending on Hip TV’ that she was devastated when Olamide publicly disclosed Temmie Ovwasa.

It is important to note that Olamide approached Temmie in 2015 and signed her to his music label, earning her the moniker YBNL Princess.

She departed the label in 2020, after a disagreement with her boss.

Candy Bleakz, who was born and raised in Epe, Lagos, said that she was intended to be the YBNL princess and questioned Badoo’s decision to sign Temmie.

The 24-year-old female rapper rose to prominence following her 2022 smash single, Tikuku. She is now signed under Chocolate City Music.

In her words,

“The day Olamide Badoo unveiled Temmie Ovwasa (YBNL Princess) I was really sad. I was supposed to be the YBNL princess like why did they sign someone else.”

“For a female rapper, there is a problem whether you are preety or not.”

Social media users flocked to the comment area to express their ideas.

See some comments below…

tchidi_emordi said, “Funny enough, i dont know any of her song.. Im being serious but she get good sense of humor”.

misty_burna said, “I remember blessing always saying I’m going to be the ybnl princess back then in OOU pd”.

papiwizzzy said, “If you are happy from January to December, you will disrespect God! Bruh that’s deep 👏”.

