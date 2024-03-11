“I Was Silently Banned By Nollywood Marketers” – Rita Dominic Spill

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how a group of marketers used their influence at a time to ban her from the movie industry.

In a video posted on Joy997fm’s official Instagram page, she claimed in an interview that the marketers, who were once considered the Nollywood movie industry’s mini-gods, stopped her from doing business.

In her words,

“Before I decided to become a producer and form our company, I was silently banned.

“I was banned from Nollywood silently by marketers because they were the mini-gods of Nollywood.

“They banned me because I was trying to do things differently, I just felt like it got to a point where if you want to acquire the services of an actor, it is best to talk to their management about it”.

