“I Was Silently Banned By Nollywood Marketers” – Rita Dominic Spill

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how a group of marketers used their influence at a time to ban her from the movie industry.
In a video posted on Joy997fm’s official Instagram page, she claimed in an interview that the marketers, who were once considered the Nollywood movie industry’s mini-gods, stopped her from doing business.
In her words,
“Before I decided to become a producer and form our company, I was silently banned.
“I was banned from Nollywood silently by marketers because they were the mini-gods of Nollywood.
“They banned me because I was trying to do things differently, I just felt like it got to a point where if you want to acquire the services of an actor, it is best to talk to their management about it”.
SEE VIDEO: