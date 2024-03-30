“I Wish I Was Born Far From Nigeria” – Phyna

Controversial reality star Josephina Otabor, often known as Phyna, has criticised Nollywood’s high prevalence of sabotage.

The Nigerian film business, according to Phyna, who made her acting debut in the 2023 film “Osato,” is “insane.”

According to the reality star, she wished she hadn’t been born in Nigeria.

On her X handle, she wrote:

“Omo seems the Nollywood industry is also insane.

“Gosh I’m tired, people just make things difficult for people. I wish I was born somewhere far from here.”