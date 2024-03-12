“I Would’ve Been An Actor If I Wasn’t Singing” – Musician, Victony

Nigerian musician Anthony Victor, better known by his stage name Victony, has disclosed his fallback strategy.

The ‘Soweto’ singer revealed that if he hadn’t been a musician, he would have worked in the film industry.

He did, however, concede that he isn’t particularly good at acting, but he would have given it a shot.

Speaking in a recent interview with MTV Base, Victony said, “I would have been acting if I wasn’t an artist. I don’t know how to act though, but I can try.”

The artist stated that his fashion sense was inspired by his father, emphasising that he observed his father’s dressing in old school while growing up and embraced it.

“My look is basically a reflection of who I am; my background, my story, and my whole person,” he said.