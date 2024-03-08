Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, has disclosed what she would do if she were president, even if only for one day.

In a recent interviewer, she was asked about former US President Barrack Obama included her song “Rush” to his 2023 playlist and inquired about her plans if she were to take office for a day.

In response, Ayra Starr said that if elected president, she would make sure that women do not have to pay for anything.

She declared that women and children would not have to pay for anything, including food, bags, jewelleries, or other necessities.

In her words,

“If I was president for a day, I would make sure that women don’t have to pay for anything. No woman has to pay for anything. Everything free, all the bags, alil the jewelry, food, women and children don’t have to pay for anything.”