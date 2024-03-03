“If Jasmine Was Still There, Ibu Would Not Die” – Doris Ogala

Doris Ogala, a popular actress, claimed that Mr Ibu would not have died if his adopted daughter was still with him, as she accused others of merely wanting his money.

It should be noted that the veteran comic actor died in the hospital after allegedly having a heart attack.

Doris Ogala expressed her grief at Mr. Ibu’s passing on her Instagram page.

She asserted that rather than showing concern for him, many individuals were only interested in his money and were dragging it along.

She wrote:

“HONESTLY IM BROKEN. .IF JASMINE WAS STILL THERE IBU WOULD NOT DIE.. I CAN TELL YOU THIS FOR FREE.

MY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

THIS PEOPLE PLAYED WITH IBU’s LIFE.

THEY WHERE AFTER MONEY AND DID NOT CARE FOR HIM.

YOU PEOPLE NEVER SHOWED HIM REAL LOVE.

MAD PEOPLE AROUND HIM.

THE ONLY PERSON THAT SHOWED MR IBU TRUE LOVE WAS JASMINE.

I DONT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS ABOUT HER..SAW THROUGH ALL OF THEM.

I WAS THERE..

Mad people.”

