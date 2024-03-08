“If Not For Olamide, I Would’ve Still Been On Streets” – Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, often referred to as Portable, has acknowledged the importance of well-known rapper Olamide in helping him succeed in the music business.

In a recent interview with the Afrobeat podcast, Portable emphasised Olamide’s crucial role in helping him rise from the streets to popularity and said that his unique approach had gained him attention.

In an emotional statement, the “Zazuu Zeh” singer emphasised Olamide’s unwavering support and faith in his abilities, which propelled him to greater heights in the music industry.

He conveyed his sincere appreciation to Olamide for his genuine offer to sponsor him unconditionally despite not signing him.

In his words,

“If not for Olamide, I would’ve still been on the streets. I went to London and collaborated with the best rapper in the UK and it’s all thanks to Olamide. When nobody believed in me, you told me that I was gonna make it and I’ve made it bigger than I ever thought.

Olamide is a boss, he sponsored me without signing me and never asked for anything in return and that’s why I respect him so much. Some people use me to do bläck business but Olamide is the only guy in this industry who showed me love.

Olamide paved the way for me, he’s my boss and God used him to bless me. I’m from streets and I’ve been through a lot but I thank God for sending Olamide to me. I used to perform for N200 before Olamide helped me and he didn’t rip me like most people do in this industry.

Paving the way for someone doesn’t only mean inspiring them, but it involves making things easier for those who come after you and that’s exactly what Olamide has done for a lot of artistes.”