Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says he will continue to defeat political harlots in Rivers State.

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed this in Port Harcourt at St Mark’s Anglican Church for the birthday celebration of the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda.

According to Wike, Chinda would have been his successor in 2023 because he was one of the best but he came under pressure.

His words: “Pressure came on me at a time when we wanted someone who would succeed me. One of the very best I would have presented would have been Kingsley Chinda, not those Ikwerre people who were running around saying they wanted to be governor, that they could not serve a master and boy.

“But they are waiting on the road now to serve the boy. No real Ikwerre man says that and goes back. Chinda had told you not to bother yourself. In Ikwerre tradition, when you start beating the drum of wrestling, it is not at that time that the real wrestlers will come out.

“The real wrestlers will come in later, towards the end. Leave all these people who cannot stand ordinary hunger. Leave these political harlots; I will continue to defeat them. What you know, you know.”

He furthered that churches should not neglect politicians after serving out their terms in office.

Wike said, “The church should also remain steadfast, the church should also not abandon people when they’re no longer in office. When most of us were in office, there was no church we weren’t contributing to. But immediately we left office, it was a different story.

“You as agents of God must show that you’re practicing what you preach. It’s not only politicians. Always be there for us, pray for us, don’t change.”