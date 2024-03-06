Aisha Yesufu, a renowned activist and vocal supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election has finally admitted to being a politician.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Yesufu made an announcement on Twitter that marked a substantial reversal from her earlier views.

Yesufu has long claimed that her involvement in political campaigns and support for candidates stemmed only from her activism and advocacy for good governance.

Her participation in the 2023 general election was very remarkable. Yesufu backed Obi, utilising her platform to promote political involvement and the election of reform-minded authorities.

However, her admission to being a politician indicates a strategic shift in her approach to attaining political and social change in Nigeria.

She tweeted,

“I am a politician. All my life I have made choices.

I am into the Nigerian Politics and on my watch and in places I operate from I will ensure it is clean.

Any talk of being ashamed of politics or regretting politics, count me out.

If you say Nigerian politics is dirty, roll up the sleeves let’s get it clean.

Doing nothing never solves anything. Nature abhors vacuum. If you stay away, others will occupy the space and make the decisions on your behalf.”

SEE POST: