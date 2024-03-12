Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian artist, has claimed to be greater than his colleague BNXN, formerly known as Buju.

He said that his rise to prominence was divine, contradicting the popular belief that he is diabolical.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner boasted about his 2.6 million Instagram followers versus Buju’s 1.9 million, sharing a screenshot of his numbers.

Portable wrote on his Instagram story,

“Bojuboju am faster bigger than Buju. If grace work for you they go talk say na juju. My face show pass your face.”