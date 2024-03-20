I’m Not Receiving Pension From Abia Govt. – Ikpeazu

Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, says he has not been receiving pension from the state government since he left office.

Ikpeazu, who was named among past governors whose life pension was stopped by the Alex Otti-led Abia State government, accused the administration of engaging in ‘media sensationalism.’

Recall that the State Assembly repealed the law which allowed former Governors and their Deputies to receive pensions for life after living office.

Reacting in a Wednesday statement signed by his spokesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said he never received such pension since he left office.

According to him, since handing over the reins of power as Governor of the State on May 29th, 2023, he has neither requested for, nor received any dime under any guise whatsoever, and has no intentions of doing so.

Ikpeazu said that the reports naming him among the former Governors that are receiving pensions after leaving office were sponsored to create a false impression about him.

“Former Governor Ikpeazu has since moved on with his life and is currently engaged in other areas of interest to him and advises the Abia State Government and her various organs to face the business of governance and desist from engaging in needless media sensationalism.

“The general public should be properly guided, please,” he said.