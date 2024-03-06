“I’m Suffering From Long-Sightedness” – Rema Discloses His Visual Struggles

Divine Ikubor, a.k.a. Rema, a prominent Nigerian artist, has disclosed that he wears eyeglasses to improve his vision.

The ‘Calm Down’ singer revealed that he wears spectacles because he suffers from long-sightedness, which is the inability to focus on close objects.

In an interview with Capital Xtra conducted on the 2024 Brit Awards red carpet in London, the United Kingdom, he revealed this.

The host queried, “Tell us a secret, anything that you’ve never told anyone else.”

Rema replied: “I use glasses. I’m suffering from long-sightedness.”