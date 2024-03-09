Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Balogun, claimed that his musical journey is about to begin, despite his previous triumphs.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the famed Nigerian singer expressed these remarks.

Even after winning awards and making progress in the charts and with streams, Wizkid said he believe there is still more in the music business for him.

The singer stated that his love for music is unquenchable and that it will always burn brightly in him.

In his words,

“The journey is about to begin for Wizkid. I don’t see myself as someone who has achieved something major yet. For me, music is a forever thing.”