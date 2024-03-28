Inflation: Gov. Abiodun To Sell Rice At 50% Discount In Ogun

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, vowed to begin the sale of rice to residents at half its price to mitigate the effects of the country’s economic hardship.

According to him, the sale of the commodity would begin with public servants across the board, adding that his administration aspires to return the purchasing power of public servants.

Abiodun who disclosed this during the Special Iftar (breaking of fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, said: “We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the price.

“We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position.”