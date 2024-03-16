Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen, on Friday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack all non-performing security chiefs in his cabinet.

The Party chairmen made this call following the high rate of kidnapping and general insecurity in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, shortly after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Secretary of the Forum, Alphonsus Oga Eba, said the rising insecurity in the country was discussed in their meeting.

“On the question of the kidnap of pupils in Kaduna State, yes it forms one of the issues about the general insecurity in the country that we raised as a matter of concern to Mr President,” he said.

“We said we are more concerned because, from our position, it is very clear there are a lot of distractions going on in this country. There are activities of criminals that are being perpetrated to put the government and our party in a bad light,” Eba said.

Having commended President Tinubu for his moral and financial support to security agencies, the Forum added that, “We came with one humble advice that we gave to Mr President today as a forum of chairmen to say that nobody expects Mr President as Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to carry arms and go to the battlefield.

“That is why he has his lieutenants, as security agencies in various areas and what we have told Mr. President today, by way of advice, that it is time for people to be held accountable for their actions.

“Where a district police officer or a commissioner of police or whoever that is in control of whatever security architecture at whatever level is found wanting, Mr President should wield the big stick. That was part of what we discussed today.”