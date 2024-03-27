‘Interaction Was Productive’ — Gumi Speaks On Meeting With Security Agencies

Kaduna-based controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has disclosed that his interaction with security agencies who invited him over his comment on activities of bandits in the country was productive.

Recall that Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and Orientation, disclosed that the Federal Government had invited Gumi over some of his remarks.

The minister had said Gumi was not above the law and that he would be reprimanded if security agencies deemed his comments reckless.

Reacting on Tuesday, the cleric, via social media, described his meeting with security agents as a “productive interaction on how to curb banditry.”

Gumi said “only one person is above the law: the innocent.

“Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm,” he wrote.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying — each in his own sphere — to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace.”