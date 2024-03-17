The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has weighed in on the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central by the Senate over his padding allegation of the 2024 budget.

Ningi, who made the claim , culminated in his three-month suspension for what the Senate labelled an unfounded allegation.

Reacting via a Saturday statement in Kaduna, the ACF said the Red Chamber should have allowed an independent investigation into the matter before suspension.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Tukur-Baba, said added that the process that culminated in Ningi’s suspension appeared rushed, and was like a case of “looking more on the messenger than his message.”

With the suspension of Ningi, who had served as the leader of the Northern Senators Forum, the ACF noted that the the interests of many communities in the region are at stake.

READ ALSO: Budget Padding: Many Senators Are Solidly Behind Ningi’s Claim — LP Youths

“ACF acknowledges the 10th Senate’s constitutional privilege to determine how it operates or conducts its affairs

“ACF notes that the allegation has since been denied by the 10th Senate as lacking in veracity. However, the interests of many communities in Northern Nigeria are at stake.

“Rather than the route of a rushed suspension of Senator Ningi, ACF prefers a thorough investigation of the allegation by some statutory or ad hoc committee of the Senate.

“ACF regrets that Bauchi Central will be without representation in the 10th Senate for the 3 months, and stands with Senator Ningi and his supporters in whatever constitutional means they seek to respond for a satisfactory denouement to this sad development.

“ACF also calls on the 10th Senate to act with more circumspection and sensitivity in processing criticism of its operations. Robust debates on public policy issues undoubtedly strengthen the development of the democratic project,” it said.